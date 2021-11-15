Adele will NOT be appearing on MBC's 'Show! Music Core'; In talks to appear on another program

On November 14, MBC clarified that Adele would be meeting her Korean fans through MBC in November. They are currently discussing the exact details of the schedule. It is not true that she will be appearing on the specific program that is being mentioned in various media outlets. When the details are confirmed, they will release another statement.

Previously, MBC had tweeted about Adele's appearance on 'Show! Music Core'. It was reported that Adele would perform on the program on November 27, Saturday at 3.15 pm KST (11.45 am IST) and will be singing her new single, 'Easy on Me.' However, now in a fresh development, MBC has denied that she will be appearing on 'Show! Music Core' and is in fact in talks to appear on another program! It’s not the first time Adele has appeared on the MBC program either. Back in 2016, Bae Cheol Soo‘s Music Camp aired an exclusive interview with the singer.

The previous reports stated that she would not be present on the music show’s actual set and that the performance would be filmed in her local location and aired on the show. Fans also speculated whether Adele might be appearing on other MBC programs like 'How Do You Play?'. Netizens were super stoked to watch Adele's performance on 'Show! Music Core'. They are also making hilarious edits of Adele sharing the stage with K-pop idols! 'Adele Sunbaenim' and 'Adele Eonni' even trended on Twitter thanks to the public’s surprise over the announcement.

Well, we hope K-pop fans get to see their dream being fulfilled of Adele performing on MBC's 'Music Core', till then Hello, from the other side!

