Adil Hussain shares the trailer of his upcoming series Star Trek: Discovery: Proud to be a part of Star Trek

Life Of Pi actor Adil Hussain shared the trailer of his upcoming series--Star Trek: Discovery, the 3rd season of the hit series features Adil prominently as a police federation rep. Scroll down to see the trailer.

It was previously announced in October 2019 that Indian actor Adil Hussain will make a guest appearance on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. Today, the English Vinglish actor shared the teaser of his upcoming show on his social media, saying: "Proud to be a part of @StarTrek Discovery Season 3 releases on 15th October on @CBSAllAccess, here is the Trailer." After Adil’s tweet of the trailer, fans bombarded the actor’s Twitter with comments on how they were already a fan of the show and now they can’t wait for the upcoming season.

Adil Hussain is set to play the role of a Federation rep in the upcoming season of the hit series and features quite prominently in the trailer.

Proud to be a part of @StarTrek Discovery Season 3 releases on 15th October on @CBSAllAccess here is the Trailer. https://t.co/rp11DKohoW — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 28, 2020

Star Trek: Discovery is scheduled to release in October in the USA, Canada and India, and can be watched on Netflix in October. Apart from Adil Hussain, the star cast of the series include actors like: Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber, Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, and Tig Notaro as Jet Reno.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the season 2 finale, season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery revolves around the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home that they once knew. They are now living in a time that is filled with uncertainty. In such a situation, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

