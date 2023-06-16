Adipurush: Prabhas' fans get into physical fight outside theatre after cine-goer compares VFX with playstation

Prabhas is back as Lord Ram on the big screen with Om Raut's directorial Adipurush. As the first-day first show of Adipurush began at 4 AM, fans thronged to theatres to watch the movie and it is receiving a good response. However, the actor's fans couldn't take it when a cine goer gave a negative review on Adipurush after watching the movie at a theatre in Hyderabad.

A video of Prabhas' fans beating up a moviegoer for giving a bad review on Adipurush and Prabhas is going viral on social media. In the video, one can see, a cine goer giving his review to the media after watching the movie. He is heard saying the VFX of the film is worse than the PlayStation graphics and Prabhas doesn't fit in the role of Lord Raghava and his performance is not good at all. Darling fans, who were listening to his review, hurled abuses and thrashed him in front of the media. This incident took place at Prasad IMAX Theatre in Hyderabad.

Watch the viral video of Prabhas' fans' physical fight at a theatre here:



Audiences' review on Adipurush

Fans from all over the nation are watching Adipurush in theatres with their family and friends and heaping praises. Several netizens praised the film for presenting Ramayana to the new age audiences and gave a shout-out to the performances of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and others in the film. However, a few section of netizens on social media also trolled the film for poor VFX, Prabhas' performance, and more.

A user on Twitter wrote, "Adipurush is a must-watch. The modern presentation of Ramayan is visual Extragavanza . Next Generations will remember #Prabhas as Lord Rama, His screen presence. @kritisanon is so fit in to the character and apt as Seetha. Lord Hanuman episodes. Show this film to our kids.”

Adipurush

Adipurush released in theatres on June 16 amid massive expectations. The film, directed by Om Raut, released in 2D and 3D in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also features Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. It is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ji watching Adipurush': Prabhas fans scream 'Jai Shri Ram' after a monkey enters the theatre; Video