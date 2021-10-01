Aditya Roy Kapur to replace Hrithik Roshan in the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager?

Aditya Roy Kapur seems to be on a roll. The young star has given two back to back hits and has won the hearts of millions of fans. From portraying an angry young lover in the action-thriller Malang opposite Disha Patani to a simple guy in Ludo, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Aditya has almost become the choice of every filmmaker now. Well, the recent about would surely male all his fans jump with joy as the young lad is all set to step into Hrithik Roshan’s shoes for an ambitious OTT project.

Yes, You heard right! Aditya Roy Kapur will reportedly headline the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series The Night Manager. Incidentally, there was a buzz of Hrithik Roshan playing the lead in the show, but now the sources tell that Aditya will drive the project. A source revealed, "The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur's massive female fan following and back-to-back blockbuster projects, the makers have roped him to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will feature the suave actor in different Avatar altogether."

While both, Hrithik and Aditya, are known for their drool-worthy looks, it will be interesting to watch the young star take the place of Tom Hiddleston in the show. Sandeep Modi, the co-directer of Ram Madhvani's Emmay- nominated series Aarya, will helm the show. The series is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur & Aditya Roy Kapur to have a face off in the Hindi remake of ‘Thadam’; Actress to play a cop