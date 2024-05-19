ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin denies cussing out NewJeans members and HYBE's claims of takeover; Full statement

ADOR's Min Hee Jin released a statement addressing the accusations against her by HYBE. She mentioned that she met Naver and Dunamu socially and did not have any other intentions. Min Hee Jin also criticized HYBE for involving NewJeans' name in the ongoing feud. Earlier in May, Min Hee Jin had filed a lawsuit against HYBE for eliminating their involvement in the upcoming ADOR's shareholders' meeting.

Min Hee Jin claims to have met Naver and Dunamu socially

On May 19, Min Hee Jin released her statement regarding the accusations made against her. She commented that she only met Naver and Dunamu for social purposes and not with the intention of gaining management control over ADOR. She stated that the dinner was hosted by an acquaintance and she was not aware of who were attending the dinner meeting.

Min Hee Jin denies criticizing NewJeans members

Min Hee Jin pointed out that HYBE has put NewJeans in a difficult position. She revealed that NewJeans and herself have been through difficult times together and they have only gotten closer to each other during the process. Min Hee Jin denied the claims that she ever criticized the NewJeans members.

A YouTuber revealed a series of chats between Min Hee Jin and the Vice President of ADOR and claimed that they were cussing the idols. Min Hee Jin commented that the chats are edited and are a cheap trick by HYBE. She added that people would know her tendencies to joke.

The feud between HYBE and ADOR continues with new revelations being made each day. Earlier, HYBE had accused ADOR of planning to become independent and take over control of ADOR which is currently under HYBE. They also accused ADOR of leaking personal information. Following this, Min Hee Jin filed a lawsuit against HYBE for exercising voting rights at the upcoming shareholder's meeting.

