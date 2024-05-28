ADOR CEO VS HYBE: BTS' mention in Min Hee Jin's conversation with shaman exposed; know details

In a startling revelation, details emerge of ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's conversations with a shaman, reportedly named Jiyoung 0814, shedding light on her alleged influence in business decisions, including matters concerning BTS and other renowned K-pop names.

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin’s chat with a shaman

On May 27th, a startling revelation emerged in the ongoing dispute between ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE, spearheaded by Bang Si Hyuk. Text messages obtained by TVDaily between key ADOR executives have unveiled a complex strategy aimed at gaining independence from HYBE.

The plan, outlined by VP Lee in February, centered around making things difficult for HYBE to pave the way for ADOR's autonomy, particularly timed around the completion of BTS members' military service. The strategy involved leveraging media pressure and engaging potential investors interested in separating ADOR's group, NewJeans, from HYBE.

Despite potential legal risks, ADOR moved forward with plans to criticize HYBE's media manipulation tactics publicly, while internally discussing similar strategies. A memo drafted by VP Lee outlined grievances against HYBE, including concept theft and poor recognition.

The controversy deepens with revelations of consulting a shaman, who allegedly suggested “ending BTS” to secure ADOR's goals. Min Hee Jin's belief in communicating with her deceased sister through the shaman adds a surreal twist to the unfolding drama.

More details about the feud between HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin

The rift between HYBE, led by Bang Si Hyuk, and ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin has deepened, marked by allegations of a coup within ADOR and calls for Min Hee Jin's resignation. HYBE's decision to audit ADOR's operations added fuel to the fire, exacerbating tensions. In response, Min Hee Jin accused HYBE of plagiarizing ADOR's creative concepts, intensifying the conflict.

Advertisement

This clash has reverberated throughout the K-pop industry, sparking legal battles and causing concern among industry observers. With stakeholders anxiously awaiting developments, the dispute is now being monitored legally with both parties presenting their claims. The outcome of this feud will likely shape the future landscape of K-pop and the dynamics between major entertainment labels.

ALSO READ: ADOR's Min Hee Jin VS HYBE: Feud between NewJeans' label and K-pop conglomerate EXPLAINED