ADOR reacts to NewJeans’ name change to NJZ amid unilateral contract termination: 'Deeply regrettable that...'

The ongoing dispute between K-pop girl group NewJeans and their agency, ADOR, has taken yet another turn as the group officially announced their name change to NJZ. On February 6, the newly rebranded group treated fans by revealing their new identity through their official Instagram account. Along with the announcement, they shared a series of teaser images, giving a glimpse into their fresh concept and aesthetic. The teasers also hinted at their highly anticipated upcoming performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March, marking their first official activity under the new name.

On February 7, ADOR responded to the name change with an official statement released through media outlet TV Report, expressing their stance on the matter. “We find it very unfortunate that the members made this decision unilaterally before the legal judgment of the validity of the exclusive contract was made. We welcome NewJeans or their legal representatives at any time to resolve any misunderstandings and discuss the group’s future plans”, stated ADOR. This response comes amidst an ongoing legal battle between the members of NewJeans and their agency over their exclusive contract, which has been a point of contention since late last year.

Following ADOR’s statement, many netizens expressed frustration, criticizing the agency for repeatedly issuing similar responses rather than addressing the core issues at hand. Fans have voiced their exhaustion with the ongoing dispute, calling for a resolution that prioritizes the well-being and autonomy of the artists.

They questioned what specific misunderstandings ADOR was referring to when, from NewJeans' side, everything had already been made clear. Fans urged the agency to stop providing vague statements and instead offer concrete clarifications regarding the dispute, emphasizing that ambiguity only fueled further confusion and frustration.

Despite the legal uncertainties, NJZ is set to move forward with their activities. The group is scheduled to make their first official appearance under the new name at ComplexCon Hong Kong next month. This performance is highly awaited, as fans eagerly await to see how the group will redefine themselves moving forward. As the situation continues to unfold, all eyes remain on both NJZ and ADOR, with fans hoping for clarity and resolution in the near future.