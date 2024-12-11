ADOR refutes NewJeans manager's workplace bullying claims; counter-attacks with misconduct accusations and legal action

A manager, who had been working with NewJeans, recently brought some shocking claims against ADOR and CEO Kim Joo Young. The individual claimed that the company forced them into submitting personal cell phones and even illegally confined them until their laptop was returned. Through a recent statement, ADOR has refuted all the claims, providing clarification for their actions.

On December 11, the agency stated, "There was no illegal detention or coercive action during this process," explaining that the manager was asked several times to appear in interviews with ADOR to present their case, but the requests were declined.

They further added that Manager A wasn't confined illegally, but rather was put on an administrative leave. The individual was only asked to return the company laptop, no personal devices, according to the company.

ADOR further lamented their concerns about the returned laptop saying that the manager submitted the device after many hours since receiving the official notice. However, when the agency finally received the laptop, all data was formatted to a point that it was impossible to recover, creating an issue with the identification of which all files were deleted.

"All information related to work performed using the company's asset must be returned without unauthorized deletion," ADOR emphasized their policy, stating that they would seek legal action for this.

In addition, the agency also accused Manager A of misconduct. According to their statement, following NewJeans' announcement of contract termination, the manager directly reached out to an advertiser to form a contract with the group, without involving the company.

"The manager has admitted to this communication, which constitutes a serious breach of the artist's exclusive contract with us," stated the agency. ADOR further emphasized that under the exclusive contract, the girl group members are obligated to participate in all entertainment activities solely through the agency. However, despite giving opportunities to explain themselves, the accused manager allegedly failed to showcase evidence and gave false statements to not cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, ADOR is already in the midst of a lawsuit against NewJeans, which they filed to verify the validity of the exclusive contract after the girl group announced termination.

