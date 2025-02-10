ADOR urges usage of NewJeans NOT NJZ while referring team amid ongoing case over unilateral contract termination

The ongoing conflict between ADOR and NewJeans has taken another turn as the agency formally requested media outlets to continue using the group’s official name, NewJeans, rather than NJZ.

In a statement released on February 10, ADOR addressed the recent developments, emphasizing that the group’s exclusive contract with the agency remains legally valid. The company expressed concern over the members’ decision to operate under a name that was not agreed upon, calling it a move that has caused unnecessary confusion.

According to AllKpop, “The members of NewJeans have announced plans to operate under a name that was not agreed upon with ADOR, causing confusion among reporters”, the statement read. “The exclusive contract between the NewJeans members and ADOR is still legally valid. Claims of contract termination are unilateral”.

ADOR reiterated its legal position, stating that they have taken legal action to validate the existing contract and are pursuing an injunction to uphold their role as the group's management. The agency also urged reporters to refer to the group by its official name, NewJeans, as per the legally binding contract. The agency further stressed the importance of exclusive contracts in the entertainment industry, urging media outlets to ensure accurate reporting. ADOR added that they are working diligently to clear up the confusion and continue providing great music and content to fans.

The controversy escalated when, on February 7, the members of NewJeans announced they would be adopting the name NJZ. The group also revealed plans to release a new song under the name NJZ on March 23 and participate in ComplexCon Hong Kong. During a live broadcast, member Minji expressed her thoughts on the change, saying, “We will reveal our debut track as NJZ on March 23. I’m both excited and nervous”. Hyein added, “As NJZ, we’ll continue to show something new, just as we always have”.

The dispute between ADOR and NewJeans has been brewing for months. On December 3, 2024, ADOR filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to confirm the validity of their exclusive contract with NewJeans. The agency then escalated its legal action on January 13, 2025, seeking an injunction to prevent the members from signing separate advertising deals without ADOR’s involvement. The first hearing for this case is scheduled for March 7, and industry insiders are closely watching the situation to see how it unfolds.

As the legal proceedings continue, all eyes are on whether NewJeans will be able to maintain their independence under the NJZ brand or if ADOR will successfully assert its management rights. Until then, ADOR remains firm in its demand that the media recognize NewJeans as the group's official name.