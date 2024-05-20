ADOR’s Min Hee Jin accused of plagiarising Mexican girl group Jeans multiple times for NewJeans

NewJeans' concept are under scrutiny for alleged plagiarism of a Mexican girl group Jeans with many elements on multiple occasions, coinciding with an ongoing feud with HYBE. ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin, has recently been in the media spotlight due to this conflict with HYBE. Among various allegations, she has accused other groups of plagiarizing NewJeans.

Min Hee Jin called for plagiarizing Mexican girl group Jeans

Recently, Min Hee Jin has faced criticism for allegedly plagiarizing a Mexican group called Jeans, which was formed in 1996 and released their last album in 2017. Netizens on various Korean forums have shared evidence suggesting Min Hee Jin copied the group when creating NewJeans. The primary similarity noted is the name, with Jeans and NewJeans being almost identical, and netizens also pointed out that the logos appeared similar.

Omg similarities are baffling.

Min Hee Jin copying literally everything from choreo to outfits to concepts to CD designs to hair styles from Mexican GG and Japanese GG while throwing plagiarism accusations on others 🤯 insane behaviour https://t.co/wTlMb9xEqu — Arya 🌔 MEMORABILIA May 13 🌖 (@enhaforliife) May 20, 2024

When the images were shared on Korean forums, they elicited a strong reaction from fans. Some took to social media to express their thoughts. One fan said, ‘Omg the similarities are baffling. Min Hee Jin is copying everything from choreography to outfits to concepts to CD designs to hairstyles from Mexican and Japanese girl groups while accusing others of plagiarism. Insane behavior.’

Another fan wrote, ‘To think this whole debate started with supposed 'plagiarism' of her work,’ Others wrote ‘Is this the 'Min Hee Jin style' she was proudly talking about? Lifting music & style from the '80s-'90s and re-presenting it?’

Similarities between NewJeans and Jeans

NewJeans is known for changing their logo before each comeback, a practice that netizens noted Jeans also did during their rise to fame. Additionally, netizens pointed out similarities between NewJeans' album concept and the Y2K style of Jeans' CD. They also shared instances where the choreography of the two groups appeared similar. In one photo set, Jeans members were seen with their hands on each other’s shoulders in a specific pose, which looked almost identical to a photo of NewJeans from the 56th ADB Korean Cultural Concert in 2023.

A video clip also showed NewJeans members performing a nearly identical move, which, although likely a common dance move, raised suspicions given the other similarities. This choreography issue is particularly significant due to allegations against ILLIT for plagiarizing dance moves from NewJeans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ Danielle reacts to ongoing HYBE-ADOR conflict; says she ‘had sleepless nights’