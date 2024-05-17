ADOR's Min Hee Jin accuses HYBE of suggesting advanced 100,000 purchases of NewJeans' Get Up to beat aespa's records

ADOR's Min Hee Jin revealed that HYBE had asked for 100,000 pre-purchases of NewJeans' album Get Up in order to bead aespa's records. During the ongoing court hearing, Min Hee Jin claimed that she had denied HYBE's request as they did not sit well with her company's philosophies. Min Hee Jin filed a case to ban HYBE ban from exercising voting rights at ADOR's scheduled shareholder's meeting in May.

Min Hee Jin claims HYBE requested advance purchase of NewJeans' album to surpass aespa's records

During the court hearing on May 17 at the civil court division of the Seoul Central District Court, Min Hee Jin's representative Sejong Law Firm revealed the contents of an email sent by Min Hee Jin to HYBE's executives in April. The email mentioned that HYBE had suggested advanced purchasing of 100,000 albums of New Jeans' Get Up so that they will be able to beat aespa's first-week sales record. The email mentioned that Min Hee Jin denied the demand as it violates ADOR's business philosophies.

Further she mentioned that this tactic is used by all labels under HYBE. She requested a transparent investigation and proper measures in response to cases of exchanges which may be seen as advanced purchases.

Other revelations through Min Hee Jin's email

The email also mentioned HYBE's ongoing negotiations and payments with overseas producers for plagiarism issues directed at LE SSERAFIM's content.

It also disclosed that HYBE went behind ADOR's back to secure a brand endorsement for LE SSERAFIM which was initially intended for NewJeans.

The feud between HYBE and ADOR continues with new revelations being made each day. Earlier, HYBE had accused ADOR of planning to become independent and take over control of ADOR which is currently under HYBE. They also accused ADOR of leaking personal information. Following this, Min Hee Jin filed a lawsuit against HYBE for exercising voting rights at the upcoming shareholder's meeting.

