AEMA: Honey Lee, Jin Sun Kyu, Bang Hyo Rin, and Jo Hyun Chul confirmed to star in new Netflix drama

Aema, a fictional comedy series, announced the final cast for the upcoming drama. The cast for Aema includes Honey Lee, Jin Sun Kyu, Bang Hyo Rin, and Jo Hyun Chul. The new drama aims to depict the Korean Film Industry as in the 1980s. The series will be directed by Lee Hae Young who has worked previously on dramas like Believer, Ghost, Like a Virgin, etc.

About Aema and its cast

Aema will be a Netflix series. It depicts the struggles that were faced by Hee Ran and Joo Ae during the process of creating a film called Madame Aema, which became a sensation hit during the early 1980s. The series is set in the 80s Chungmuro, it will show the harsh reality of actors and people involved in the glitzy show business. Honey Lee will be playing the role of Jung Hee Ran who is a top actress of her time but loses out on a new role due to conflict with the production team. She will be a fiery character in Aema. Bang Hyo Rin will be playing Shin Joo Ae, who is a rookie actress but secured a lead role in Madame Aema. She works as a dancer in the nightclub to make a living but her life changes overnight after she gets a role in the highly anticipated movie.

More about Aema’s cast

Jin Sun Kyu will be playing the role of Producer Goo Jong Ho. He tries to enrich the plot of the new series drama by giving the main role to a rookie actress for the sake of being number one in the competitive industry, despite holding many auditions. Jo Hyun Chul will be playing the role of rookie director Kwak In Woo. Madame Aema will mark his directorial debut in the series. The production company behind Aema will be The Ramp known to have critical acclaim for their true story-based work.

