Aespa alum Karina is the queen of Gen-Z style; Here’s what we learnt

Aespa alum Karina, in addition to being the main dancer and leader of the girl group is also a phenomenal fashion icon. The 21-year-old is the perfect example of Gen-Z style we millennials can learn a thing or two from. After debuting in 2020 with the band, the star has time and again proved her ridiculously sharp and smart taste in fashion–whether it's during performances or off-duty airport looks. Today, we’re looking at some of the icon’s best trends that will hopefully make us a little more Gen-Z! Scroll down for her tips!

Polo dresses: As a fan of polo shirts, the dress version instantly grabbed our eye and Karina’s! It taps into the preppy trendy that's going to be huge this spring that Karina can't get enough of. Just add a pair of trendy heels and it's one of those easy, out-the-door-in-two-minutes looks and you’re good to go, no matter what the evening holds!

Winning​​ combo: If you're looking for a great transitional look as we move into spring, it doesn't get easier than pairing the turtleneck you've been wearing for the last few months with a printed skirt and a pair of heeled mules. Karina would approve 10/10.

Transitional wins: While bulkier sweaters can stay put in the colder months, lightweight versions are a mainstay for spring and the onset of summer. The light sweater style has a mock-neck silhouette and seam down the middle that add an elevated touch. Simply pair it with jeans for a great, easy look. Add some heels and a chic bag to take the outfit for night and cool sneakers for a day look!

