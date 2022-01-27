aespa alum Winter’s aesthetic is as versatile as it gets; Here’s what we learnt

aespa alum Winter, the lead vocalist of the group has a fashion sense just as magical as her voice. The young powerhouse, 21, is way beyond her years when it comes to fashion. From gritty edgy looks to all things feminine and sparkles, Winter’s aesthetic is as versatile as it gets. So who better to look at for inspiration to give our wardrobes a much-needed refresh! We’re looking at some of the Winter’s best style tricks and tips that promise to make us more stylish! Scroll down for her trends!

Faux leather: Dare we say that faux-leather pants are more popular than jeans right now? Not only do these pants keep popping up on Instagram but are also celebrity favourites of stars including Winter, Kareena Kapoor Khan, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and many more. No matter how you choose to style them, you're guaranteed to look cool.

Cute cardis: ​​Why wear boring cardigans when you can have fun investing in beautiful embroidery, sweet ruffle details, and cute faux-fur collars? Inspired by Winter’s feminine aesthetic, we’re currently obsessing over floral cropped cardigans right now. It's great for layering during the winter and wearing on its own for spring.

Pleated: A Korean classic, the beautiful pleated skirts are chic and functional! Style the skirt with tights to stay warm and sneakers for some added coolness. The result is an outfit that's as practical as it is stylish. There are so many fantastic midi and skirts on the market right now, you can go for any length that you're comfortable in. These skirts are foolproof and have Winter’s stamp of approval!

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried