aespa are unapologetic fearless queens in new powerful comeback music video for Drama

Girl group aespa has returned with new fresh music for their fans. On November 10 at 2 p.m. KST, they released their fourth mini album, Drama, along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

aespa’s music video for Drama

The aespa members are back, bringing Drama in their latest savage comeback music video. Drama is a hip-hop dance track infused with aggressive drum beats and sophisticated synth bass sounds. The song showcases intense rapping and powerful high notes layered over an addictive top line and a controlled track. The lyrics mirror aespa's unyielding confidence and fierce attitude, complemented by captivating theatrical scenes throughout the music video.

One of the most intriguing things about the music video was the intro. It comes out with a list of warnings and things to do, giving it a spooky vibe. Further in Drama, the girl group revisits Kwangya, the virtual world initially introduced in their debut single, Black Mamba. The video is enriched with exhilarating action sequences and polished dance scenes, adding to the dynamic visual experience and adding in a cyberpunk cinematic effect.

Watch Drama here:

More about aespa’s comeback Drama

Drama serves as the title track for aespa's fourth mini-album of the same name. The project includes additional tracks such as Trick or Trick, Don’t Blink, Hot Air Balloon, and You. aespa also performed their newly released title track music back.

Highlighting the album, Drama also incorporates YOLO, a song aespa debuted at their SYNK: Hyper Line concerts in Seoul back in February. Additionally, it features the recent English-language single Better Things. Drama marks the girl group’s second release of 2023, following their third mini-album MY WORLD and its title track Spicy in May.

A recent mysterious trailer created a buzz in the K-pop community, revealing a collaboration project involving members from three different K-pop groups. Soyeon from (G)I-DLE, Karina from aespa, and Wonyoung from IVE are set to participate in this special single titled NOBODY. The recently released trailer showcases each idol member represented by a unique color: Purple for Soyeon, Blue for Karina, and Red for Wonyoung. NOBODY is scheduled for a worldwide release on various audio streaming platforms, and the intriguing trailer was shared on M:USB's official YouTube channel.

