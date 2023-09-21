aespa at BLACIPINK’s BORN PINK tour: Giselle reveals reason behind attending concert in Seoul

aespa attended the last concert of BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK tour that took place on September 17. As all the members of aespa were seen enjoying the concert, fans were elated to see younger idols attending concerts of their seniors. Many artists including actor Kim Go Eun, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Hyeri and Sorn were also spotted in the audience.

aespa’s Giselle reveals reason for attending BLACKPINK’s concert

All four members of aespa, which include Karina, Winter, Giselle, and NingNing, were spectators at BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert on September 17 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

On September 19 while streaming live, aespa’s Giselle was asked the reason for the group to attend the BLACKPINK concert by a curious fan. The idol replied that they were invited to come and see the concert. She further added that they wanted to see it themselves too. She wanted to talk more about the concert but unfortunately had to end the live due to time constraints.

The fans were excited to see aespa in the audience for BLACKPINK’s concert as both the groups belong to different companies, namely SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment respectively, and so interaction among these idols is a rare sight.

Other celebrities like Little Women actor Kim Go Eun, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, CLC’s Sorn, Pentagon’s Hongseok, BABYMONSTER, and When the Camellia Blooms actor Gong Hyo Jin were amongst the spectators. Many of the stars also took to social media to confirm their presence and show their support for BLACKPINK.

aespa’s SYNK:Hyper Line world tour

aespa is currently in the midst of their world tour SYNK:Hyper Line. The tour commenced with their first performance on February 25 in Seoul and will end with their final performance in Paris on September 30. The set list includes their hits like Spicy, Black Mamba, Illusion and Till We Meet Again. On August 13, the Savage singers also debuted their English single Better Things at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles before officially releasing the track on August 18.

The idol group had just finished their South American leg of the tour on September 14 and attended the Pink Venom artists’ concert.

