aespa becomes 1st girl group to win Daesang at Fact Music Awards; gives spoilers for upcoming album titled Whiplash

aespa, the emerging K-pop girl group, became extremely popular with the release of their new album Armageddon. The group attended the Fact Music Awards and won the Daesang, which is the highest award of the night. Moreover, they also revealed the name of the title of their next comeback, creating even more anticipation.

On September 8, 2024, aespa attended the second day of the Fact Music Awards, which took place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The group gave a stellar performance at the event and performed the songs from their new album Armageddon. However, what made the night even better was when aespa was announced as the winner of the Daesang category (Grand Prize). They became the first girl group in history to win the highest award in the Fact Music Awards.

Moreover, during the acceptance speech, the group teased details of their comeback album. They revealed that the album will be titled Whiplash and also did the hook step as a spoiler for the fans. They asked the fans to look forward to the song and all the promotions that will follow in the next year.

The album, Armageddon, was released on May 27, 2024, at 6 PM KST, along with the music video for the title track, which has the same name as the record. Previously, Supernova was dropped as the pre-release, serving as the album's second main song.

It consists of a total of 10 songs and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Moreover, the music videos for Long Chat (#♥), Licorice and Live My Life have also been dropped as pre-releases.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The K-pop group also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they performed across many cities and countries. The tour kicked off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they performed for two nights.

