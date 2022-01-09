aespa becomes the 3rd Kpop artist to receive an 'Artist of the Year' award as rookies

aespa becomes the 3rd K-pop artist in history to receive an 'Artist of the Year' award as rookies, after they received the 'Artist of the Year' award at the Golden Disk Awards on January 8! aespa is now one of only 6 K-pop artists to achieve the 'Rookie Grand Slam'. aespa received a total of 4 awards tonight, including 'Digital Bonsang' (Next Level), 'Cosmopolitan Artist,' 'Rookie Artist,' and the coveted 'Artist of the Year' at the '36th Golden Disc Awards'.

For those unversed, when a new K-Pop artist receives the 'Rookie of the Year' (or something similar) award at all five major music award shows in South Korea - the Melon Music Awards (MMA), the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), the Golden Disk Awards (GDA), the Gaon Chart Music Awards, and the Seoul Music Awards (SMA) they are given the title of achieving a 'Rookie Grand Slam'. This is very rare, and in fact, had only happened to five groups before this year.

The term was first coined back in 2008 when SHINee became the first K-Pop group to accomplish this feat. Next was iKON that was next to achieve this incredible feat in 2015. After iKON, it was another two years before Wanna One became the next artist to earn the title of 'Rookie Grand Slam', after their debut in 2017. It was another two years until not just one, but two more artists were added to this shortlist: ITZY and TXT, who both managed to accomplish this achievement in 2019. ITZY also became the first girl group to do it!

Now, of course, aespa becomes the sixth group overall and the second girl group to earn the 'Rookie Grand Slam' title. This also means that SM Entertainment is the only company to have multiple groups accomplish this! Congratulations to aespa!

