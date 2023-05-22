aespa becomes fastest K-Pop girl group to do THIS as latest album MY WORLD crosses 2 million album sales

aespa turned into a double million seller with their third mini-album 'MY WORLD', which was delivered on May 8th, selling 2,011,388 copies (as of May 21st) in about fourteen days, breaking its own record once more. They are proceeding with their new career high.

This album sold 1,372,929 copies on its first day of release, making it the first K-pop girl group ever to achieve this feat. They also sold 1,698,784 copies, making it the first K-pop girl group ever to sell out a mini album after the previous album's 1.8 million copies sold. Despite it being a mini-album, it recorded two million sales with deals of more than 2 million album sales, understanding the high fame of aespa. Likewise, with the title tune 'Spicy', aespa topped significant music site charts in South Korea and abroad, including the Melon Top 100, Genie, and Bugs Chart, showing the presence of a computerized music force to be reckoned with, trailed by Mnet's 'M Countdown' on May 18 and KBS on May 19. On the 20th MBC' Show! Music Core, 2TV's 'Music Bank' on May 21st, SBS' 'Inkigayo' and other music programs cleared all first spot prizes and won multiple times, getting a great deal of adoration from fans.

On May 22nd, aespa opened an individual Instagram and posted an image assumed at a similar position. In the distributed photograph, the individuals are wearing the very equips as the ones in the air terminal that day to go to the Cannes Film Festival. They are in the middle of the picture that was uploaded to their account, taking a mirror selfie. Previously, on May 10th, aespa discussed the complaint that they wanted a personal Instagram account on the YouTube channel Midnight, titled "Idol Civil Service Room Chief Heo Episode 1." Ningning responded honestly, "We all have them," when Heo Young Ji advised creating accounts.

