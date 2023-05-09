aespa becomes third K-pop girl group to have over 1 million first day album sales with MY WORLD

aespa released their third mini album MY WORLD’ on May 8, along with the title single ‘Spicy.’ According to the Hanteo Chart, aespa's ‘MY WORLD’ album sold 1,372,929 million copies on its first day of sale.

A significant milestone for aespa

K-pop girl group aespa has made history by becoming the third girl group to sell more than 1 million copies of an album on the first day of release. This feat has previously been accomplished by BLACKPINK's ‘BORN PINK,’ which sold 1.01 million copies, and LE SSERAFIM's ‘UNFORGIVEN,’ which broke that record on May 2 by selling 1.02 million copies. As a result of this new achievement, aespa now holds the title for the highest number of albums sold on the first day of release for a girl group in the history of K-pop.

Within the first 24 hours of the release of their latest album ‘MY WORLD,’ the K-pop girl group aespa made history by achieving the second-highest first-week sales record. The album sold a staggering 1.06 million copies, making it the second-best first-week sales performance in K-pop history. The only album that sold more copies in the first week is BLACKPINK's ‘BORN PINK,’ which sold 1.54 million copies. Following ‘MY WORLD’ is LE SSERAFIM's ‘UNFORGIVEN’ with 1.19 million copies, aespa's ‘Girls’ with 1.12 million copies, and IVE's ‘I've IVE’ with 1.1 million copies. aespa achieved their highest-ever stock pre-orders record of 1.8 million copies before their comeback, which stands as the second-largest number of pre-orders in the history of K-pop girl groups.

About aespa

aespa is a four-member South Korean girl group managed by SM Entertainment, which debuted on November 17, 2020, with their single ‘Black Mamba’. The group's name is a combination of the English words ‘avatar’ and ‘experience’ (Avatar X Experience) with the word ‘aspect’ to represent the concept of meeting an alternate self and exploring a new world. The members of Aespa are Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning.

Overall, aespa’s record-breaking first-day album sales for ‘Spicy’ is a testament to the group’s talent, hard work, and growing influence in the music industry. With their unique concept, catchy music, and trendsetting style, aespa is definitely a group to watch out for in the years to come.

