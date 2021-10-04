aespa begins a war with the heinous monster in the electrifying MV teaser for ‘Savage’

The music video teaser video for the title song 'Savage', which was released through YouTube at 8:30 pm IST, amplifies expectations for a comeback as you can see the members' unique visuals as well as a strong new song atmosphere. The title song 'Savage' is a trap genre song centered on drums and basses with a strong sense of attack. The unique rap and powerful ad-libs, as well as the addictive hooks and chords.

On October 2, aespa unveiled some fierce looking concept photos for their upcoming album ‘Savage’ and we just cannot stop staring at the untamed aura they give off in the images! The members seem to have taken the concept of ‘futuristic rockstars’ well as they give the camera intense glares, dressed in blue and neon green themed outfits. With a spin on the current edgy outfits, aespa adds flair with the blue fire streaks and flame tights.

aespa also dropped a few character teasers on September 27th, still and moving, and we cannot stop admiring their entrancing visuals! Each member transforms into a new creature from ‘Kwangya’ (a fictitious forest that exists in the aespa MV storyline). Giselle, Karina, Winter and NINGNING look extremely beautiful and aesthetically pleasing.

aespa's first mini-album 'Savage', which will be released on October 5, will continue aespa's storyline following the previously released 'Black Mamba' and 'Next Level'. In particular, the album's title song 'Savage' is a trap genre song centered on strong drums and bass, raising fans' expectations. aespa is also part of the SMU (SM Universe) which is the core value in the future of entertainment and story-telling. This is a new and innovative initiative taken by SM Entertainment with aespa and future groups.

