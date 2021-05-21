  1. Home
aespa breaks own personal record with Next Level; Will appear on Ask Us Anything for the first time

SM Entertainment’s most talked about group aespa’s latest song has broken records. Read on to know more.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: May 21, 2021 04:58 pm
Girl group aespa performing at the 2020 MBC Song Festival KPop rookie girl group aespa at MBC Song Festival in 2020. (Pic Credits: News1)
The four-member girl group aespa has made its return! After their award-winning debut album ‘Black Mamba’ in November 2020, the group is back with another single track after ‘Forever’. Aespa returned with ‘Next Level’, a remake in their own style, of the song from the famous Hollywood movie, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The music video is wholeheartedly loved by their fans as it shows the members in their signature bold and futuristic avatar. 

 

The music video was released on May 17, and in just four days, has surpassed their personal record! The music video showcases alien territory, space, futuristic vehicles and outfits with bold makeup. It’s definitely a groovy track that will have anyone dancing. At the time of writing this, the MV has 55.6 million views! It broke the previous personal record held by ‘Black Mamba’ by surpassing 50 million views in just three days. 

 

Watch the exciting music video below:

 

 

Yesterday on May 20, the group released a ‘performance stage’ video with an amazing stage and leather outfits. It’s titled No. 1 so there are expectations that there are more performance stages to come. 

 

Watch the performance stage video here: 

 

 

Today, on May 21, the girls also confirmed their appearance on JTBC’s variety show, ‘Ask Us Anything’. It will be the groups’ first time appearing on the popular show. According to the show’s representative, the episode featuring them will air in early June.

 

Also Read: BTS vs BTS: Butter clocks 10 million views in 13 minutes, Breaks record for biggest MV premiere on YouTube

 

What are your thoughts of aespa’s ‘Next Level’ music video? Share them with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1Newsen

