aespa, BTS, Lang Lee & more win big at the 2022 Korean Music Awards; List of winners inside

Regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the country, the Korean Music Awards is an annual ceremony honouring both mainstream and underground musical artists from across a variety of genres. Unlike many other South Korean music awards that focus primarily on sales to determine winners, the Korean Music Awards regards musical achievement as its main selection criterion. The ceremony selects winners based on the recommendations of a panel of judges comprising music critics, radio show producers, academics, and other professionals within the industry.

The 19th Korean Music Awards took place on March 1, hosted by the Korean Music Awards Selection Committee, and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency. aespa, BTS, and indie folk singer Lang Lee were the big winners of the night, with aespa winning two of the big four awards.

Check out the full list of winners, below:

Album of the Year: Lang Lee (There is a Wolf)

Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: aespa (Next Level)

Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Album: Chung Ha (Querencia)

Best K-Pop Song: aespa (Next Level)

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang (Happiness, Flower)

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang (Dance)

Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG (The Borderline between Hope and Despair)

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel (Desert Eagle)

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: AGNES (Hegemony Shift)

Best Pop Album: IU (LILAC)

Best Pop Song: AKMU (NAKKA (with IU))

Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY (Born By Gorgeousness)

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY (go to gpd and then)

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB (Independent Music)

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: CHANGMO (TAIJI)

Best R&B and Soul Album: THAMA (DON’T DIE COLORS)

Best R&B and Soul Song: SUMIN & Slom (THE GONLAN SONG)

Best Folk Album: Lang Lee (There is a Wolf)

Best Folk Song: Chun Yongsung (Barley Tea (featuring Kang Mal Geum))

Best Jazz Music Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra (Daring Mind)

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Maria Kim (With Strings: Dream of You)

Achievement Award: Devils

Congratulations to all the artists!

