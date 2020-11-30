AESPA, CNBLUE, The Inkigayo MCs, TREASURE & AKMU undergo COVID test after UP10TION's Bitto tested positive

YG Entertainment recently stated that AESPA, CNBLUE, The Inkigayo MCs will all undergo COVID-19 tests after UP10TION's Bitto tested positive, TREASURE and AKMU have already taken the tests and are awaiting results.

More and more South Korean artists have confirmed that they will be getting tested for COVID-19. After UP10TION's Bitto tested positive for COVID-19, artists that had been at Show! Music Core and Inkigayo fell into crisis mode as there was a high chance that they could have been exposed. The Inkigayo MCs, NCT, aespa, BTOB 4U, DRIPPIN, Bling Bling, CNBLUE, and SF9's Chani have already confirmed that they will be getting tested.

The news of Bitto’s health was reported earlier today. T.O.P Media revealed via AllKPop that on the 29th, after Bitto's schedule, he was contacted by the Ministry of Health as someone who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient. He was tested right away and received a positive diagnosis on the 30th in the morning. T.O.P Media confirmed that all the artists and staff that came into contact with Bitto are currently being tested and that the company building will go under quarantine and follow the Ministry of Health's instructions. The company apologized for all the staff who unknowingly came into contact with Bitto when he didn't realize he had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Since them, YG Entertainment recently also confirmed via AllKPop that TREASURE and AKMU had gotten tested right away, and were awaiting results (which will probably come out tomorrow morning.) To prevent further spread, they are self-quarantining as they wait for results. Not much has been said about the artists’ health since YG Entertainment released this news, but stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

