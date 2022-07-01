aespa confirmed to attend the 2022 High-Level Political Forum; Shares photo with Paris Hilton

Girl group aespa will be attending the 2022 High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on July 5. The main United Nations platform for sustainable developments, this year’s theme is “Building back better from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

The HLPF first took place in 2016, and the upcoming forum will be the first in-person event since 2019. At the upcoming event, aespa will be attending as representatives of GenZ, on July 5. On this day, aespa will be present during the opening section of the event, and will deliver a speech titled ‘Next Generation to the Next Level’. Further, the girl group will also be performing their song ‘Next Level’ at the event.

Check out SM Entertainment’s Tweet announcing the same, below:

Meanwhile, aespa also met Paris Hilton! On July 1, the girl group took to Twitter to share a photo with the popular American media personality, captioning it with Paris Hilton’s famous phrase, “That’s HOT”. This comes after aespa’s first-ever television performance of their new English single ‘Life’s Too Short’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s June 29 episode, which also featured Paris Hilton as a guest.

Check out the photo, below:

Meanwhile, aespa’s second mini album ‘Girls’ is set to release on July 8. On the same day, the four-membered SM Entertainment girl group will also be opening this year’s ‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert series. Following BTS’ performances in 2019 and 2021, this makes aespa only the second K-Pop act to be participating in the event.

Leading up to this, aespa has been releasing multiple teasers for their comeback with ‘Girls’, including stunning individual and group photos, as well as teaser clips.

