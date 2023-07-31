aespa confirms comeback on THIS date with new English single Better Things; Watch

On July 31, SM Entertainment stated that aespa would release the English single Better Things on August 18 via a variety of global music platforms and Korean music sites like Melon, Flo, and Genie. 'Better Things' is a minimalistic upbeat dance tune with invigorating and musical percussion sounds that work out positively for summer and interesting mood designs.

aespa’s English comeback Better Things:

The bright chords, melodies, and rich vocals make the song's positive message of focusing on more important things stand out even more. Furthermore, aespa will be the principal K-pop gathering to go to the 'Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival' held in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, USA on August 11. From August 13th, the world tour will be held in 14 urban areas in North-South America and Europe. In addition, aespa made it into Japan's Tokyo Dome in the shortest amount of time since making its debut as an overseas artist. On August 5 and 6, aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 'SYNK: HYPER LINE' in JAPAN-Special Edition performance.

aespa’s activities:

On July 15, aespa's third mini album, MY WORLD, peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200, as reported by Billboard on July 10. It sold 39,000 CDs, which is equivalent to 40,000 copies of the album. The number of streams is converted into album sales by the number of streaming equivalent albums (SEA), which is 1,000 copies. Likewise, aespa entered the top 10 for the second back-to-back time following the past mini album 'GIRLS' (2022), which positioned third on the 'Billboard 200'. The first mini album 'Savage' (2021) was positioned at 20th on the chart. aespa, which appeared in November 2020, is a K-pop girl group that posted two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in the shortest time. Truth be told, 'MY WORLD' was released online and offline in Korea on May 8th. In the US, just the online album was delivered on May 5, and the physical album was unveiled on June 30th.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé gains massive attention for her unique airport fashion; Jennie and Jisoo react