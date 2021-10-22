aespa, CRAVITY, STAYC, Weeekly & WEi earn nominations for 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Some good news for K-pop fans! The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) has announced this year’s nominees for Best Korean Act! The artists nominated for Best Korean Act for 2021 are rising stats, Gen 4 supergroup - aespa, CRAVITY, STAYC, Weeekly, and WEi. The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards will air live on November 14 at 3 pm ET (Monday November 15 at 4 am KST and 12:30 am IST), and voting is open on their official website here until November 10 at 5:59 pm ET.

Previous winners of the Best Korean Act award include EXO in 2013, B.A.P in 2014 and 2016, BTS in 2015, GFRIEND in 2017, LOONA in 2018, ATEEZ in 2019, and Stray Kids in 2020. Notably, while the Best Korean Act award has been around for years, this year’s MTV EMAs will also feature a brand-new Best K-Pop award. BTS, BLACKPINK‘s Lisa, MONSTA X, NCT 127, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and TWICE are all in the running for Best K-Pop this year.

Meanwhile, On October 20, MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) revealed the contenders for this year’s ceremony. Starting off with the Best K-pop category, groups BTS, MONSTA X, NCT 127 and TWICE were nominated alongside two BLACKPINK members, Lisa and Rosé, who have risen to the top as solo artists by releasing chart-topping music. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

