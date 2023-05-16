aespa crosses NCT 127’s 2 Baddies first week album sales to become best selling SM Ent. artist in history

On May 16, aespa officially crossed 1.69 million album copies in the first week with MY WORLD, becoming the best selling SM Entertainment artist in history, surpassing NCT 127’s 2 Baddies with 1.54 million album sales. Previously, aespa broke the record with 1.8 million pre-orders as well as 1.37 million album sales on the first day.

MY WORLD:

On the day of release, the album topped various major music charts in Korea, such as the Hanteo Chart and the Circle Retail Album Chart, but also came out at no. 1 on the charts in Japan, Finland, Brazil, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Chile, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines and Turkey. In iTunes Top Album Chart, the album was at No. 1 in 20 regions around the world like Oman, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Laos, Uzbekistan, India, Hungary, etc. and China QQ Music New Song Chart and Music Video Chart, such as No. 1 in Global and Korea. Also, the title song 'Spicy' also topped the Bugs and Vibe real-time charts after its release, and the b-side songs 'Thirsty', 'Salty & Sweet', 'I'm Unhappy' and 'Til We Meet Again' also succeeded in entering the charts.

aespa’s comeback:

aespa created a new buzz with their album as they pre-released Welcome To MY World, which was a ballad style song that talks about their journey from trainees to the successful group they are today. The song became a hit because of its unique tune that is unheard of in aespa’s discography so far. The title song Spicy is similar to their previous title songs as in it is hard-hitting, bass-driving and has a catchy chorus but this time there was less use of synth and more gritty bass, giving it an emo rock feel. Fans were divided on the song during the first listen but soon warmed up to it, becoming one of the fan favorites! The other songs Thirsty and Salty & Sweet have a great sound and feel very youthful!

