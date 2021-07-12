aespa dominates Girl Group Brand Reputation rankings yet again; Brave Girls maintain their spot at number 2

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the brand reputation rankings for girl groups in July! Read on to find out.

aespa is on a roll and how! The gorgeous and talented girl group debuted on November 17, 2020, with the release of their debut single, Black Mamba. aespa comprises Giselle, Winter, Karina, Ningning and the girls have wowed audiences with their amazing talent, beauty and sparkling personalities. But it seems like aespa is all set for world domination as they top the Brand Reputation rankings for female idol groups for July 2021!

aespa held on to their number one spot for the second consecutive month. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included 'Next Level,' 'YouTube,' and 'song.' aespa broke YouTube records with their new track, Next Level. Also, their highest-ranking related terms included 'radiate,' 'rise,' and 'surpass.' aespa’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 81.93 percent positive reactions. Last month, SM's founder Lee Soo Man hinted at a possible Hollywood style film based on aespa's universe! Well, it isn't confirmed yet but we are certain that this will sky-rocket the group's popularity to greater heights!

Meanwhile, Brave Girls maintained their number two spot for this month as well. The girls made a terrific comeback with their new comeback track, Chi Mat Ba Ram and the b-side track, Pool Party. The girls are currently under self-quarantine, but we are sure they will bounce back soon. Congratulations to aespa and Brave Girls.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SM Ent's founder Lee Soo Man hints at a possible Hollywood style film based on aespa's universe?

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×