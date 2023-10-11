aespa drops mysterious teaser for new album Drama; announces comeback in November

aespa known for songs like Spicy, Better Things, Dreams Come True and more will be making their much-awaited comeback in November. SM Entertainment's K-pop group will release a new album called Drama. aespa made their K-pop industry debut in 2020 by releasing a single called Black Mamba; since then the group has garnered immense popularity. This will be the fourth mini-album by aespa.

aespa to release new album Drama in November

aespa is all set to launch another global syndrome with their upcoming album. The K-pop group will be making a full-group comeback in November. aespa will release their fourth mini album Drama on November 10 at 12 PM KST. Drama will have a total of six songs with the title song named Drama, the same as the album. The announcement was made by dropping a teaser video. aespa as a group aims to reflect the mature vocal charm and music color in their new album Drama. The album Drama is available to pre-order and the information for the same has been posted on their official social media channel. Previously, aespa released their third mini album My World in May 2023 which saw the highest numbers of pre-orders and became a double million seller. My World was also ranked first in sales on its first day of release. aespa has been on a recording-breaking streak, setting new records and hence their November comeback looks promising. Check out the teaser for Drama below:

aespa's recent activities

aespa recently released the group's first English single Better Things. To promote Better Things, aespa put out a web series sitcom titled Better Things with only 3 episodes. Better Things is a minimalist dance song first revealed on TikTok and also performed on their tour Synk: Hyper Line tour in August. aespa also released a track called We Go as the opening theme for Pokémon: Liko and Roy's Departure anime's Korean version. The group recently performed at a K-pop festival held in Gangnam, Seoul along with other groups. Their album My World witnessed a Billboard 200 chart debut at No. 9.

