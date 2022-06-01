aespa drops pre-release track Illusion; Announces second mini album Girls, Life’s Too Short & more

On June 1 at midnight KST (May 31 at 8:30 pm IST), SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa announced their upcoming comeback. The girl group will be releasing their second mini album ‘Girls’ on July 8. This announcement was accompanied by a short teaser clip, unveiling the logo for the upcoming mini album.

Check out the announcement for aespa’s ‘Girls’, below:

Later on the same day, SM Entertainment revealed more updates. The girl group will be dropping a pre-release English-language single titled ‘Life’s Too Short’ on June 24, two weeks ahead of the release of ‘Girls’. aespa has previously given a sneak peek of the upcoming single when they performed ‘Life’s Too Short’ for the first time in April at their debut Coachella performance.

Further, SM Entertainment has officially announced that aespa’s upcoming mini album will be released simultaneously in South Korea and the United States on July 8, through a global partnership with the US record label, Warner Records. The partnership has been forged for the distribution and marketing of aespa’s music.

Co-chairmen of Warner Records, Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Shuck, commented on the same, saying, “Under the leadership of SM’s founder Lee Soo Man, aespa has already made an impact all over the world,” adding, “We are honoured that aespa has joined the Warner Records family as our first K-pop group.”

aespa also expressed their feelings of joy and gratitude, while also teasing more news to follow, stating, “In addition to our new album that will be released this summer, please look forward to finding out what other kinds of news lie ahead in the future.”

Shortly after this, aespa surprised fans by dropping a brand new song from their upcoming mini album! Titled ‘Illusion’, the pre-release track has a lyric video to go along with it.

Check out the song, below:

Along with this surprise, Apple Music also made an official announcement sharing that aespa is their ‘Up Next’ artist for June, making them only the second Asian artist to be selected for the title after NCT 127.

Check out the announcement, below:

‘Life’s Too Short’ drops on June 24, ahead of ‘Girls’ being released on July 8. Stay tuned for more updates about aespa’s upcoming second mini album!

