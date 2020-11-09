Aespa DROPS teaser of their song Black Mamba featuring Ningning post introducing all members; Watch

Aespa recently dropped the teaser of their first song Black Mamba featuring their final member Ningning. Watch the teaser below.

Aespa has dropped new teasers for new member Ningning! On November 9 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled a new clip and a teaser image for their upcoming girl group Aespa's member Ningning. In the video, Ningning paints a hip mural and chats with her other group members. She also shows off her powerful vocal abilities and gets SYNK-ed with her avatar!

In case you missed it, SM Entertainment introduced Ningning in October, after revealing the identity of the first two members (Winter and Karina) of the upcoming all-girl band. Upon the release of Ningning’s photos, SM Entertainment also shared a video called “MY, KARINA where Aespa member Karina is introducing her digital avatar æ-Karina.

At the 2020 World Cultural Industry Forum in October, Lee Soo Man briefly introduced the concept behind Aespa. He explained that there are artist members of Aespa who exist in the real world as well as avatar members who exist in the virtual world. The two types of members interact through the digital world, which brings them together as shown in the newly released video. Lee Soo Man explains that the avatars had existed all along in a world of their own, and one day, they met the real-world members of Aespa.

Stay tuned for their debut single Black Mamba, set for release on November 17!

