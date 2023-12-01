aespa earns spot on Financial Times' list of 25 Most Influential Women of 2023

On November 30, The Financial Times unveiled its yearly compilation of the most influential women. The list, featuring outstanding women across diverse fields, was curated through collaboration with numerous Financial Times journalists, readers, and industry leaders. Noteworthy figures on this year's list include aespa, Margot Robbie, Beyoncé, Ursula von der Leyen, as well as Nobel Prize laureates Narges Mohammadi and Katalin Karikó.

aespa’s appearance on the Most Influential Women of 2023

The fourth-generation girl group stands as the sole K-pop representative on this year's list. aespa secured a spot in the creator category of the British business newspaper's recently released compilation. The preface to aespa was written by curator Choi Yujin, who planned the show Hallyu! The Korean Wave at the UK's V&A Museum.

Choi Yujin wrote, "Over the past two years since their debut album, aespa has continually set and surpassed records for K-pop girl groups. They achieved the unprecedented feat of exceeding one million first-week sales for three consecutive albums, graced the Coachella stage, and embarked on a global tour. aespa's boundary-pushing approach in K-pop, characterized by experimentally layered instrumentation, powerful vocals, and the inclusion of sci-fi punk AI avatar counterparts (the 'ae' in aespa denoting 'avatar' and 'experience), has been noteworthy."

More about aespa

In the year 2020, the sensational girl group aespa marked its debut under the illustrious banner of SM Entertainment. Comprising four exceptionally talented members – Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning – this dynamic quartet has carved a distinctive niche for itself in the K-pop industry. Renowned for their chart-topping hits like Next Level, Savage, and Spicy, aespa has consistently delivered musical masterpieces that electrify audiences worldwide.

Notably, their latest EP, Drama, unveiled on November 10, has garnered immense acclaim, showcasing the group's evolution and versatility. The EP's tracks are example of aespa's ability to flawlessly navigate various musical genres, further solidifying their status as trendsetters in the industry.

Adding to their list of achievements, aespa is poised to grace the stage at the prestigious Melon Music Awards 2023. Their much-anticipated performance is scheduled to take place at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, a newly constructed indoor multipurpose performance hall with a seating capacity of 15,000 people. This grand event is yet another addition to aespa's enduring popularity and their significant contribution to the vibrant landscape of contemporary K-pop.

Kudos to aespa for achieving this outstanding milestone!

