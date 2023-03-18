aespa features in soundtrack album for upcoming film Tetris starring Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov and more

The upcoming Apple TV film Tetris starring Taron Egerton revealed the full soundtrack album and there are two tracks- Benevolence by Aaron Hillbell and Hold On Tight by aespa. This will be the first time for aespa to feature in a film musically. The film follows the life of the video game salesman Henk Rogers. The movie will be released on March 31 as well as the soundtrack album.

aespa will release a new album in early May and make a comeback. It has been 10 months since she released her 2nd mini album 'Girls' in July of last year. aespa was originally scheduled to make a comeback on February 20, but her comeback was delayed due to a dispute over the management rights of her agency, SM Entertainment. Despite the postponement of the comeback, aespa held a solo concert for the first time since its debut at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul on February 25th and 26th and ended with great success.

At the time, aespa performed 'Thirsty', 'Salty & Sweet', 'I'm Unhappy', 'Don't Blink', and 'Hot Air Balloon', ‘YOLO’, 'Till We Meet Again', etc., filled the stage with more than 10 unreleased new songs, raising expectations for a comeback. aespa plans to meet with fans around the world through a wide range of activities, including a comeback in May and various music broadcast stages.

aespa will be on stage at the festival held at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, USA on August 11-13. The 'Outside Lands Festival' features a total of 90 performances on six stages, various art installations and events, and booths where you can taste representative foods from each region.It is America's leading annual outdoor music festival, attracting more than 220,000 spectators each year.Starring Elton John, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, LAUV, and Caesar. This year, besides aespa, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, and Lana Del Rey were also named.

