aespa to guest on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' on THIS date

aespa will be appearing as guests on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' on December 8 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) and will catch viewers' attention through a witty talk. 'The Daily Show' (often abbreviated as TDS) is an American late-night talk and satirical news television program.

'The Daily Show' draws its comedy and satire from recent news stories, political figures, media organizations, and stylizes itself as a fake news program. Also, according to SM Entertainment, aespa will perform their 1st mini album title track 'Savage' on the December 9 broadcast of 'The Nick Cannon Show', becoming the first K-Pop group ever to perform on the show as musical guests.

Meanwhile, aespa recently took home 4 trophies at the '2021 Melon Music Awards' including the Daesang (Record of the Year). Also, aespa and NCT 127 were the only K-pop artists to make The New York Times’ lists of the 'Best Albums of 2021'. The New York Times’ music critics have published the year-end lists of their personal picks for the best albums of 2021, and both aespa and NCT 127 landed spots on one of their lists.

Back in October, aespa made their U.S. television debut on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' and they also recently became the first K-pop girl group ever to perform at the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS, IU and aespa snag top awards at the Melon Music Awards 2021

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.