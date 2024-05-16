aespa has yet again surprised its fans by releasing a brand new music video of a track from the upcoming album. The group is all set to make their much-anticipated comeback with their first full studio album, Armageddon. To create curiosity among fans, the group has released the visual track for the B-side song Licorice from the record.

aespa releases retro superhero music video for Licorice

On May 16, 2024, at 12 AM KST, aespa released the music video of Licorice, which serves as a B-side track from the upcoming album Armageddon. In the video, the girl group transforms into superheroes with vibrant costumes. It is reminiscent of the 90s heroes that appeared on television and will definitely take you back in time. The members fight against a rather delicious enemy who is literally born from a dessert.

In a flashback, it is shown that the birth of the villain took place after aespa refused to eat a sugary dish: mint-choco chip ice cream. Enraged, the delectable treat turned into an entity and started to create havoc across the planet. However, in the end, the villain changes his ways, takes the members back to the dining room, and offers an extravagant feast where everything is made of mint chocolate chips.

Previously, the group released a music video for another B-side track titled Long Chat (#♥), showcasing an entirely different universe. Each new song adds to aespa’s exciting concept and lore, which expands their storyline, creating a larger worldview for the fans to immerse themselves in.

More about aespa and their upcoming album Armageddon

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success. They are set to release their first full album, Armageddon, which consists of two title tracks, one of which has the same name and will be released along with the record on May 27, 2024. The second main song, Supernova, was released on May 13, 2024, along with the music video.

The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea.

