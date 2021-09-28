aespa to hold online showcase for upcoming album ‘Savage’; Track list released

On September 28, ‘Savage’ girls aespa announced their showcase that will take place virtually on October 5 at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST). ‘SYNK DIVE: aespa Savage SHOWCASE’ can be tuned into through the group’s official YouTube channel. The group also shared the tracklist for its first-ever mini-album releasing on the same day as the showcase.

The tracklist shows a total of 6 tracks that will be included in the mini-album with the title track being ‘Savage’. The other songs are ‘aenergy’, ‘I'll Make You Cry’, ‘YEPPI YEPPI’, ‘ICONIC’ and ‘Lucid Dream’ as can be seen below.

The showcase is said to be a stage where aespa will display its stories in connection to the album by doing album introductions, expressing their thoughts about the comeback and more. The first performance or lead track ‘Savage’ will also be unveiled for the first time at the online event.

A mesmerising otherworldly concept has been followed for the album so far as Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning have appeared wearing delicate clothes adorned by intricate accessories and glinting headgears. With this being their first ever mini-album since making a debut a year ago, fans are excited to see what’s in store for the famous girl group.

The aespa girls made a debut on November 17, 2020 with their first single ‘Black Mamba’ and received a lot of attention for their unique concept. Following this, their second single ‘Next Level’ was released in May 2020 catching fire as it received viral fame across all platforms.

‘Savage’ releases on October 5 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: aespa joins labelmates SuperM & NCT 127; Signs exclusive contract with US based label Creative Artists Agency

Are you looking forward to watch the first performance of ‘Savage’? Let us know below.