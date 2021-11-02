aespa to join the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:05 AM IST  |  1.4K
   
aespa concept photo
aespa concept photo : courtesy of SM Entertainment
Advertisement

“Don’t you know I’m a Savage?” The Savage girls will be taking their sass, class, performance and more to New York City soon and we await with bated breath for a spectacular stage that we are sure will unfold. aespa has been revealed to be joining the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ticking off another to-do list in many artists’ bucket lists.

 

The four girls will become one with the extravagant nature of the parade that is a US tradition for years now and is the first K-pop girl group to do so. Previously, labelmates NCT 127 ha joined the 2019 parade as a part of their promotions and received massive attention from the visitors.

 

Taking place on November 25 from 9 AM to 12 PM local time, aespa now joins some big names in the music industry like Carrie Underwood, Andy Grammer, Darren Criss, Kim Petras, Rob Thomas, Nelly, Tai Verdes, and more. Their float appearance has been named as ‘Her Future is STEM-sational’ by Olay.

 

aespa has been spreading its influence internationally ever since the girl group’s entry in 2020. A staggering debut ‘Black Mamba’ followed by a viral hit ‘Next Level’, the girls have become unstoppable with their flashy stage presence and peculiar song style. It only adds that the four girls are absolute stunners with a penchant for capturing the audience’s attention with their flair.

 

Savage’ recently debuted on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the highest debut for a K-pop girl group on the famed chart. The girl group also scored a nomination at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards for the Best Korean Act category.

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

ALSO READ: Top 5 iconic outfits from SM Entertainment’s Halloween Party feat. NCT, Super Junior, aespa & more

 

What is your favourite aespa song? Let us know below.

Advertisement

Credits: SM EntertainmentMacys


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr Sensor Switch For Lighting/warranty:18 Months (water Proof)

Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr...

₹278.00
₹500.00 (44%)
 Buy Now
View All