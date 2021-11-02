aespa to join the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

“Don’t you know I’m a Savage?” The Savage girls will be taking their sass, class, performance and more to New York City soon and we await with bated breath for a spectacular stage that we are sure will unfold. aespa has been revealed to be joining the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ticking off another to-do list in many artists’ bucket lists.

The four girls will become one with the extravagant nature of the parade that is a US tradition for years now and is the first K-pop girl group to do so. Previously, labelmates NCT 127 ha joined the 2019 parade as a part of their promotions and received massive attention from the visitors.

Taking place on November 25 from 9 AM to 12 PM local time, aespa now joins some big names in the music industry like Carrie Underwood, Andy Grammer, Darren Criss, Kim Petras, Rob Thomas, Nelly, Tai Verdes, and more. Their float appearance has been named as ‘Her Future is STEM-sational’ by Olay.

aespa has been spreading its influence internationally ever since the girl group’s entry in 2020. A staggering debut ‘Black Mamba’ followed by a viral hit ‘Next Level’, the girls have become unstoppable with their flashy stage presence and peculiar song style. It only adds that the four girls are absolute stunners with a penchant for capturing the audience’s attention with their flair.

‘Savage’ recently debuted on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the highest debut for a K-pop girl group on the famed chart. The girl group also scored a nomination at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards for the Best Korean Act category.

