aespa joins the 'Half Million Seller' club becoming the fifth K pop girl group to do so

According to SM Entertainment on October 21, aespa's 1st EP 'Savage' has officially surpassed 513,292 copies in album sales, approximately 15-days after its initial release on October 5. aespa have now joined BLACKPINK, TWICE, IZ*ONE, and Girls' Generation as the 5th and latest member of the 'Half Million Seller' club for K-Pop girl groups.

Also, the girl group’s latest release, their first physical album ‘Savage’, debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at number 20. And if that was not enough, it also became the 2nd best selling album of the week, proving the global fame of the girl group. On October 5, ‘Savage’ was released, reassuring the influence of the girls as it gained massive attention from the crowds. It debuted at number 20 on Billboard's album chart, a first for the group. ‘Savage’ was also the second best selling album in the United States of America of the week. Recently, it was also announced that ‘Savage’ is the first girl group song released in 2021 to achieve a perfect all-kill (PAK) that includes the iCharts, Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE and Bugs charts of the week, another first for the girls.

Meanwhile, aespa members have confirmed their attendance for the '2021 Asia Artist Awards'. Actors Lee Jung Jae who starred in the popular Netflix survival series 'Squid Game' has also confirmed his attendance, alongside Lee Seung Gi and Yoo Ah In. The ceremony is all set to take place on December 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

