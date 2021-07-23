aespa joins labelmates SuperM & NCT 127; Signs exclusive contract with US based label Creative Artists Agency

Currently the hottest girl group with indisputable talent and brand value, aespa, is certainly going places with their unparalleled beauty and music. On July 22 local time, Pollstar reported that Creative Artists Agency (CAA) had signed SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa “in all areas” which includes promotional appearances, concert bookings, and advertisements. Shortly after that, Jeremy Lopez, the executive Vice-president at SM Entertainment, confirmed the news via his Instagram stories as well.

For those unversed, Creative Artists Agency or CAA is an American celebrity talent and sports agency with clients in the film, music, sports, TV, gaming, and online content industries. Some of their famous talents include Beyoncé, Kanye West, Harry Styles and Lady Gaga. K-pop talents signed under CAA include GOT7's Mark Tuan, Wonder Girls (in the USA) and aespa's labelmates NCT127 and SuperM!

CAA previously negotiated a partnership with SM Entertainment back in 2019 and will work in tandem with aespa's home label to expand their promotional activities on the global stage. We may also get a special collaboration between aespa and an American artist signed under CAA. The world is their oyster; Congratulations, aespa!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: aespa's Winter & NCT's Sungchan feature in Kangta's 'Free To Fly 2021' remake MV for SM Remastering Project

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.