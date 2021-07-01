aespa levels up as Next Level tops Gaon’s streaming chart for the 26th week

The single has topped charts across the world. Read to know about its achievements.

After a successful debut with ‘Black Mamba’, aepsa is now rejoicing the popularity of their second single ‘Next Level’ as it keeps climbing onto charts across the world. The song topped Gaon's 26th week streaming chart which was released on June 30th. This accolade is an addition to its previous achievements as Next Level where it topped the Bugs and Genie music charts and made aespa the first rookie group that debuted in 2020 to do so. They even became the first girl group to top the MelOn ‘24Hits’ on June 21st after the chart was reorganised. This chart updates every hour by calculating the streaming and downloads of each song in the last 24 hours. On a worldwide scale, Next Level became aespa’s second top-five entry in the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and ranked higher on the Billboard Global 200 than Black Mamba. This made them the third girl group to chart on Billboard Global 200 more than once. All of these achievements signify the growth of aespa as a rising girl group.

The song ‘Next Level’ was released on May 17th. It is a hip hop and dance song with an upbeat jazz bridge as per the official description. The song continues the journey of aespa in a fictional Kwangya universe in search of an evil being called Black Mamba. Next Level is actually a remake of A$ton Wyld’s song with the same name that was part of the soundtrack for ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw’. The fierce sound and the song’s energy has gotten a lot of people hooked to it while aespa’s performance is as powerful as the music.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: aespa shares a sincere message against cyberbullying and malicious comments at the Dream Concert

How much do you love Next Level? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×