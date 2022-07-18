aespa's 'Girls' makes an impressive debut on Billboard charts; Find out

SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa recently returned with their new mini album ‘Girls’ on July 8. On July 17 (local time), Billboard released their Top 200 Albums chart for the week. With ‘Girls’ debuting at number 3 on the chart, the mini album has become aespa’s first time entering the Top 10 of this chart.

aespa is now only the third K-pop female artist to have ranked in the Top 3 of the chart. Doing so in less than two years since their debut, aespa’s ‘Girls’ joins BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ and TWICE’s ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. This is also aespa’s second release charting in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, joining their first mini album ‘Savage’.

Further, ‘Girls’ has also debuted straight at number 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart dated July 23. With this, it becomes aespa’s first album to do so. Previously, ‘Savage’ had peaked at number 2. ‘Girls’ earned 56,000 equivalent album units, out of which 53,000 were in traditional album sales.

Previously, aespa also set a new first-week sales record with ‘Girls’ and officially became a ‘million seller’. By recording 1,426,487 copies in sales in the first week since release, aespa became the first K-pop girl group to have achieved this number in first-week sales. On the day of the mini album’s release, aespa had also set a new record by becoming the first female artist in Hanteo history to have sold 806,891 copies of their album on the first day.

Meanwhile, on the day of their July 8 comeback with ‘Girls’, aespa became only the second K-pop artist to be participating in the ‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert series, by opening the event.

Congratulations to aespa!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Teaser 3: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy get honest



