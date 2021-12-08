aespa makes a smashing re entry on Billboard 200 with 'Savage'

Over two months after its initial release, aespa has made a smashing re-entry on the Billboard 200 with their first mini-album 'Savage'! For the week ending on December 11, 'Savage' re-entered the Billboard 200 at number 85, making them only the fourth K-pop girl group in history ever to chart an album for more than one week (following BLACKPINK, TWICE, and ITZY).

Back when 'Savage' was first released in October, aespa made history on the Billboard charts by achieving the highest debut on both the Billboard 200 and the Artist 100 of any K-pop girl group entering either chart for the first time. aespa debuted on both charts at number 20, a feat that’s all the more remarkable considering that 'Savage' was aespa’s first-ever physical release.

Only five other albums by K-pop girl groups have ever charted for two weeks on the Billboard 200. They are BLACKPINK’s 'Kill This Love' and 'THE ALBUM,' TWICE’s 'Taste of Love' and 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3,' and ITZY’s 'CRAZY IN LOVE.'

'Savage' also re-entered several other Billboard charts this week: the album returned to Billboard’s World Albums chart at number 2, Independent Albums chart at number 10, Top Current Album Sales chart at number 15, and Top Album Sales chart at number 21 this week. Meanwhile, aespa re-entered Artist 100 at number 99. Congratulations to aespa.

