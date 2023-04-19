aespa members are a vision in white in the first concept teasers for the upcoming third mini album MY WORLD

aespa presents a dreamy charm with the pre-released song 'Welcome to My World'.On the 19th, the agency SM Entertainment said, “Before the release of the third mini-album ‘MY WORLD’ on May 8, aespa will release the pre-release song ‘Welcome To MY World’ at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on May 2, so a lot of interest is expected. It does,” they said.

Welcome to My World:

According to SM Entertainment, 'Welcome To MY World' is an alternative pop song with a dreamy guitar riff and magnificent orchestration in the second half. Teaser images of Karina and Ningning at the moment they left KWANGYA and arrived at REAL WORLD was released on various official social media accounts of aespa, drawing attention. Meanwhile, aespa's pre-released single 'Welcome To MY World' will be released on May 2nd at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on various music sites, and music videos can also be seen simultaneously through YouTube's SMTOWN channel.

aespa’s activities:

Welcome to My World' is a pre-released song from aespa's third mini-album 'MY WORLD', which will be released on May 8. 'Next Level' and 'Savage', as well as bright songs such as 'Dreams Come True' and 'Life's Too Short'. Expectations are gathering for their new music as much as they showed. The intro clip video of 'My World', which was released on various official social media handles of aespa at on April 18th, drew attention as it was possible to meet the dreamy new song atmosphere and the sensuous visuals of aespa members who returned to the REAL WORLD.

MY WORLD:

The new album contains a total of 6 songs. SM said, “The fans can meet the worldview season 2 story where the new story of the aespa members who returned to the 'REAL WORLD' unfolds.” aespa opened a comeback promotion website on the same day. The official social media handles posted a logo teaser video announcing the release of the new album. On May 2, the album 'MY WORLD' will be released in advance to warm up the comeback atmosphere. Starting with their debut song 'Black Mamba', aespa not only hit 'Next Level' and 'Savage' in succession.

