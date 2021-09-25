aespa members drop a stunning group photo ahead of their upcoming comeback 'Savage'

aespa members are gearing up for a pretty 'Savage' comeback and we cannot keep calm! Previously, SM Entertainment confirmed that aespa will be releasing their first physical album titled ‘Savage.' The mini-album will contain six songs of various genres, including the title song that is also named 'Savage.' The album is slated for release on October 5 is available for online and offline pre-orders now.

Previously, aespa dropped a concept clip for their upcoming comeback 'Savage' titled 'P.O.S (Case Ver.)'. Then, they dropped the first set of individual concept photos for members Ningning and Winter. They dropped another set of individual concept photos for members Giselle and Karina as well. Now, in a fresh update, aespa members have released the first group “Hallucination Quest” teaser photo for their upcoming comeback album 'Savage'. In the photos, the members flaunt their exquisite beauty, looking stunning and savage in luxurious outfits, as they strike a pose together, looking down on the camera.

You can check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, aespa's Karina and Winter will be visiting the set of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'! According to various media reports, Karina and Winter recently wrapped up a recording for their first-ever guest appearance on the music variety show. The episode's broadcast date has yet to be determined. We are excited to see aespa's first appearance on the music variety show!

aespa debuted on November 17, 2020, with the release of their debut single, 'Black Mamba' and have been winning hearts since then. The talented girl group also signed an exclusive contract with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and will support the talented girl group “in all areas” which includes promotional appearances, concert bookings, and advertisements. Shortly after that, Jeremy Lopez, the executive Vice-president at SM Entertainment, confirmed the news via his Instagram stories as well.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: aespa unveil ‘Hallucination Quest’ teaser photos for ‘Savage’

MY, are we excited for aespa's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.