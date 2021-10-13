aespa members to guest on JTBC's 'Knowing Bros' on THIS date

Talented girl-group aespa will be making a guest appearance on JTBC’s 'Knowing Bros'. According to broadcast officials, they will participate in the recording this week. aespa's episode will air on October 23 at 7:40 pm KST (4.10 pm IST). Previously, the group appeared on the show back in June for the "school dorm" special episode, but this is their first time appearing as an official guest.

'Knowing Bros' takes the concept of a classroom where the guest stars are referred to as transfer students. As this is their first official guest appearance, fans are excited to see what kind of chemistry they will bring with the show members. Meanwhile, aespa is already recording impressive sales numbers with their first mini-album 'Savage'. On October 12, Hanteo Chart announced that the album sold a total of 276,877 copies in the first week of its release (October 5 to 11), an incredibly promising start for a girl group who are yet to celebrate their first anniversary.

Meanwhile, aespa’s first mini-album 'Savage' debuted at number 15 on this week’s World Albums chart, while the group’s title track 'Savage' entered the World Digital Song Sales chart at number 14. Also, aespa will make their American television debut on the talk show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on October 16 at 3 am KST (11.30 pm IST). Congratulations to aespa!

