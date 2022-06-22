aespa members look gorgeous in first concept photos for upcoming English single ‘Life’s Too Short’

The teaser image released through the official social media handles of aespa on June 22 caught the eye because it was possible to see aespa, which has been transformed into a look suitable for the bright atmosphere of the new song 'Life’s Too Short' which is a medium-tempo pop song featuring a catchy guitar riff and bright and hopeful vocals.

aespa received a warm response when it was presented on the stage of Coachella, the largest outdoor music festival in the United States in April. aespa's first English single 'Life's Too Short' will be released on various music sites on June 24.

SK Securities predicts that SSP will achieve significant results in the US market. In the report on June 22, he said, "Pre-orders for the 2nd mini album 'Girls' have already exceeded 1 million copies and the total sales are expected to be around 1.5 million copies. As confirmed in the case of BLACKPINK in the past, it will lead to an expansion of the global fandom and a large-scale tour."

Shinhan Financial Investment also saw aespa's comeback next month as a good thing and recommended "aespa will enter the global market in earnest through a partnership contract with Winner Records. It is expected that the sales atmosphere will continue, so the attractiveness of the valuation will be highlighted in successive good results."

aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single ‘Black Mamba’.

ALSO READ: BTS prove their global status as they occupy all 15 places in Billboard’s World Digital Songs Sales Chart

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.