aespa members to make their 1st American TV appearance with 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on THIS date

On October 7, Headline Planet reported that aepsa would be making their first-ever appearance on the popular American talk show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' next week, on October 15 as the musical guests for the show alongside guests David Duchovny, Ms Pat, and Soman Chainani.

Earlier this week, aespa marked their first comeback with their first mini-album 'Savage' on October 5 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), accompanied by the title track of the same name. 'Savage' quickly rose to number 1 rankings on real-time charts of domestic music sites including Melon, Genie, and Bugs. The album took first on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 17 regions including Japan, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Russia, Denmark, Vietnam, Philippines, India, Peru, Malaysia, Oman, Indonesia, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Laos, and Mongolia. In addition, 'Savage' topped the real-time chart of Korean songs on China’s QQ Music and the real-time chart of the Japanese platform AWA.

aespa has joined labelmates SuperM and NCT 127 by signing an exclusive contract with the American agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Creative Artists Agency (CAA) had signed SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa “in all areas” which includes promotional appearances, concert bookings, and advertisements. CAA previously negotiated a partnership with SM Entertainment back in 2019 and will work in tandem with aespa's home label to expand their promotional activities on the global stage. We may also get a special collaboration between aespa and an American artist signed under CAA. The world is their oyster; Congratulations, aespa!

