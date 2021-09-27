aespa members morph into mystical and futuristic creatures in the ‘Savage’ concept teasers

aespa dropped a few character teasers on September 27th, still and moving, and we cannot stop admiring their entrancing visuals! Each member transforms into a new creature from ‘Kwangya’ (a fictitious forest that exists in the aespa MV storyline). Giselle, Karina, Winter and NINGNING look extremely beautiful and aesthetically pleasing.

aespa's first mini-album 'Savage', which will be released on October 5, will continue aespa's storyline following the previously released 'Black Mamba' and 'Next Level'. In particular, the album's title song 'Savage' is a trap genre song centered on strong drums and bass, raising fans' expectations. aespa is also part of the SMU (SM Universe) which is the core value in the future of entertainment and story-telling. This is a new and innovative initiative taken by SM Entertainment with aespa and future groups.

aespa is a girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020 with the single, ‘Black Mamba’. aespa is the first K-Pop group to incorporate AI in their stage identities, completely changing the face of music and entertainment as we know it. They have also broken into the fashion world by becoming the ambassadors for Givenchy, the first K-Pop artists chosen by a French fashion house.

With a couple of MVs, an extensive storyline, characters, blinding visuals and immense talents, we cannot wait to see what they have in store for us in the form of ‘Savage’!

ALSO READ: Just in: HYBE and Mnet announce ‘I-LAND 2’ with plans to debut a new girl group

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teasers? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.