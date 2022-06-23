aespa members pull off Gen-Z fashion in dazzling concept photos for English single ‘Life’s Too Short’

On June 23, SM Entertainment released aespa’s new concept photos where they look gorgeous for the awaited English single ‘Life’s Too Short’. The members are dressed in quirky clothing that is famous amongst the Gen-Z as it has a modern punk/grunge feel. The black, white and lace outfits add to the feel!

Previously, the teaser image released through the official social media handles of aespa on June 22 caught the eye because it was possible to see aespa, which has been transformed into a look suitable for the bright atmosphere of the new song 'Life’s Too Short'.

'Life’s Too Short' is a medium-tempo pop song featuring a catchy guitar riff and bright and hopeful vocals. aespa received a warm response when it was presented on the stage of Coachella, the largest outdoor music festival in the United States in April. aespa's first English single 'Life's Too Short' will be released on various music sites at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) on June 24.

The SMCU worldview video is a mixed video content that shows the 'SM Culture Universe' that SM presents as a core value and version of future entertainment.Through this, producer Lee Sooman produced C for 'Cartoon', A for 'Animation', W for 'Webtoon', M for 'Motion Graphic', and 'Avatar' A new genre called 'CAWMAN' was presented by combining A and N in 'Novel'.

Through the first episode 'Black Mamba' of the SMCU worldview video released in May of last year, aespa showed a story with their avatar 'ae'. In the second episode 'Next Level', which will be released this time, in order to solve the SYNK OUT phenomenon with 'I', Naevis leaves for the wilderness (KWANGYA), and Black Mamba's hallucination quest will experience

ALSO READ: Super Junior members take on a dark look in the latest concept photos for ‘The Road: Keep On Going’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.